Local restaurateur offering healthy options in neighborhood plagued with fast food

CLEVELAND - A local restaurateur is offering healthy options for people living in a neighborhood where that's not very common.

The former Bridgeport Cafe closed down in October and the new owner is taking over the space on the East Side of Cleveland and renaming it the Sunshine Cafe.

The Bridgeport Cafe opened in 2012 as a nonprofit to provide another option to all the fast food that was around.

The new owner, Akin Affrica who owns the soul food restaurant's Angie's and Zanzibar, said he will keep the concept alive by offering lighter options than his other restaurants.

"When you go to other communities these options are there, in numbers, when you go to the Ohio City's, the Tremont's, the Cleveland Heights' and other suburban areas they have these options, we didn't want the only option in this community to completely disappear," Affrica said.

Affrica said the former owner set up the model and just needed a team with experience to take over to keep the mission alive.

The restaurant will be opening sometime this week.