CLEVELAND — Car thefts across the United States and right here in Northeast Ohio have reached epic proportions.

From the city —to the suburbs—to business parking lots —crooks are cashing in big time.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is speaking out and sharing the best ways to protect yourself and your property during July's National Vehicle Theft Prevention Month.

"The most effective anti-theft system is ourselves and the decisions we make--and how we secure our vehicles," said Sergeant Ray Santiago with the Ohio State Highway Patrol Public Affairs Unit.

It's simple and strong advice coming directly from the Ohio State Highway Patrol when it comes to protecting your ride.

On average —a vehicle is stolen every 39 seconds in the U.S.

Across the nation, crooks stole more than 800,000 cars in 2019.

And when the pandemic hit, desperation reached an all-time high due to financial and economic uncertainty.

Officials say the schemes intensified with key cloning and other elaborate means of technology.

"A lot of times these cars are being sent off for parts. And, you know, they're going to another, you know, criminal enterprise," said Santiago.

Ohio State Highway Patrol confirms they recovered 155 stolen cars in Northeast Ohio this year. The latest trend is -- crooks are targeting high-end and extremely expensive cars.

Statewide-- Highway Patrol reported a 26% spike in the dollar value of cars—specifically pricey brands like Audi, BMW, Mercedes Benz and Tesla being taken off the streets.

Across Northeast Ohio, troopers recovered nearly $1.3 million worth of stolen vehicles, which is an 80% increase over last year.

"If you don't lock it, you could lose it. And that's the simplest advice that we can give."

The Ohio State Highway Patrol recommends doing the following ways to best protect your car and simply use common sense:

Take your vehicle's key; do not leave it in or on your vehicle. Close and lock all windows and doors when you park. Park in well-lit areas if possible. Never leave valuables in your vehicle, especially if they can be seen from outside the vehicle.

Santiago reports on average, 56% of stolen cars are recovered.

