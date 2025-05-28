Man arrested for setting fire to a house on Cleveland's east side

A man has been arrested after an overnight house fire on Cleveland's east side.

The fire happened on East 89th Street south of Superior Avenue.

Cleveland Fire said the fire was intentionally set.

The house was undergoing rehab.

Firefighters said part of the rehab involved clearing out a squatter who appears to be the arson suspect.

Cleveland Fire's Arson Unit arrested the man Wednesday morning.

According to Cleveland Fire, the man also backed his pickup truck into a fire hydrant and disabled it.

Firefighters had to go down the street to find another working hydrant.

No injuries were reported.