CLEVELAND - A 30-year-old man died after being shot in the head at the Zelma George Recreation Center Wednesday evening, according to Cleveland police.

The shooting happened at about 6:41 p.m. at the center, located at 3155 Martin Luther King Jr Dr. in the Woodland Hills neighborhood, police said. The man was taken to University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

A 16-year-old victim with gunshot wounds to both legs was also taken to the hospital, police said.