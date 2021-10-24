Man dies after car crashes, catches fire in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — Cleveland police are investigating a fatal car crash.

The crash happened at 2 a.m. Saturday on St. Clair Avenue.

According to police, a 31-year-old man was driving a 2013 Mercedes C300 eastbound on St. Clair Avenue above the speed limit.

Police said as he approached the East 34th Street intersection, a person driving a 2019 Honda Accord westbound on St. Clair Avenue was attempting to make a left turn onto East 34th Street, when the Mercedes struck the back of the car.

The Honda rotated, before coming to a rest, police said.

According to police, the Mercedes went off the right side of the road and struck a bridge pillar near East 36th Street. The vehicle then caught fire and became fully engulfed in flames.

The 31-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is unknown if the driver of the Honda was injured.