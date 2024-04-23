Man found dead on East 55th

Cleveland EMS responded to East 55th Street around 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday and found a 65-year-old man dead.

News 5's overnight news tracker was at the scene and saw car debris on the road, but no car.

Fatal pedestrian accident on E55th between Payne and Hough. Area closed. Awaiting CPD for info on a suspect car as there isn't one on scene here. pic.twitter.com/TaYLYThm71 — Mike Vielhaber (@MVielhaber) April 23, 2024

Cleveland Police said the road was shut down while crews investigated.

The man's identity has not been released.