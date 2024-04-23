Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsCleveland Metro

Actions

Man found dead on East 55th

Cleveland EMS said they responded to East 55th Street around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday and found a 65-year-old man dead.
Posted at 9:20 AM, Apr 23, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-23 09:20:30-04

Cleveland EMS responded to East 55th Street around 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday and found a 65-year-old man dead.

News 5's overnight news tracker was at the scene and saw car debris on the road, but no car.

Cleveland Police said the road was shut down while crews investigated.

The man's identity has not been released.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here to see how we follow through