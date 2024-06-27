Man found dead on Morgan Avenue in Cleveland

Watch Now
Cleveland police are investigating after a 21-year-old man was found dead on the city's east side.
Cleveland police are investigating after a 21-year-old man was found dead at a home on the city's East Side.

Cleveland EMS said the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man was found at a home on Morgan Avenue near East 70th Street.

News 5's overnight photographer saw a massive crowd and a lot of police officers at the scene.

It is unknown if any arrests have been made.

