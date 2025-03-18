Watch Now
Man found fatally shot on Cleveland front porch

Cleveland police are investigating after a man was found fatally shot on the front porch of a home.
Police were called to a home on Dove Avenue around 1:30 a.m.

Cleveland EMS said a man in his 30s was pronounced dead on the front porch.

News 5's Overnight Newstracker saw the area blocked with crime scene tape and many officers canvassing the scene for evidence.

A woman was also detained. Her connection to the shooting is unknown.

