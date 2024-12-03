Watch Now
Man in critical condition after being hit by train in Cleveland

First responders from multiple agencies spent 30 minutes freeing him
A man is in critical condition after getting hit by a train overnight.
CLEVELAND — A man is in critical condition after getting hit by a train in Cleveland overnight.

News 5's overnight photographer captured video of crews rescuing the man.

Cleveland fire, police, EMS and RTA workers came together to try and free the man who was trapped underneath the train.

The train was at the Buckeye and Woodhill stations.

EMS said the man was transported to University Hospitals after he was freed.

The rescue took more than 30 minutes.

It is unknown how the man got trapped.

