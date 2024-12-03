Man in critical condition after being hit by train in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — A man is in critical condition after getting hit by a train in Cleveland overnight.

News 5's overnight photographer captured video of crews rescuing the man.

Overnight CFD, RTA PD, EMS and RTA track workers rescued a man that was hit by an RTA Rapid train at the Buckeye and Woodhill station. Not sure the circumstances on how he got on the tracks but he was alive once freed from under the train. EMS said he was in critical condition. pic.twitter.com/xyldfDhYyZ — Mike Vielhaber (@MVielhaber) December 3, 2024

Cleveland fire, police, EMS and RTA workers came together to try and free the man who was trapped underneath the train.

The train was at the Buckeye and Woodhill stations.

EMS said the man was transported to University Hospitals after he was freed.

The rescue took more than 30 minutes.

It is unknown how the man got trapped.

