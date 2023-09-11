Man killed in shooting on East 145th Street

Cleveland Police are investigating after a man in his 30s was shot in the back and later died on East 145th Street.
The shooting happened around 12:15 a.m. in the 1100 block of East 145th Street.
The man was transported to University Hospital, where he died.
It is unknown if any arrests have been made.