Man killed in shooting on East 145th Street

Cleveland Police said a man in his 30s was shot in the back.
Posted at 7:39 AM, Sep 11, 2023
Cleveland Police are investigating after a man in his 30s was shot in the back and later died on East 145th Street.

The shooting happened around 12:15 a.m. in the 1100 block of East 145th Street.

The man was transported to University Hospital, where he died.

It is unknown if any arrests have been made.

