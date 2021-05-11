Man pleads guilty to being felon in possession of a handgun after allegedly shooting Cleveland officer

CLEVELAND — A man accused of shooting a Cleveland police officer has pleaded guilty to a federal charge of being a felon in possession of a handgun.

According to police, on July 20, 2020, Darryl Borden, 43, threatened a 45-year-old woman inside a home on East 81st Street near Euclid Avenue. The woman ran outside and called police after Borden fired a shot into a bedroom floor.

Cleveland officer Jennifer Kilnapp and another officer went inside the home and found Borden hiding in a bathroom, at which time he fired multiple shots at officers, striking Kilnapp, according to police.

Officers returned fire and ran outside to safety, police said.

On Tuesday, he pleaded guilty in federal court to being a felon in possession of a firearm.

“Borden ambushed two Cleveland Police Officers who were simply trying to do their job and assist a member of the community,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Bridget M. Brennan. “During Police Week, a time where we celebrate the accomplishments of law enforcement and remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice, it is important to remember that situations like this are all too common, and our police officers and other law enforcement regularly risk their lives to protect and assist the communities they serve.”

“We cannot tolerate individuals who commit violent acts against either members of our community or first responders coming to their aid,” said Roland H. Herndon, Jr., Special Agent in Charge of ATF’s Columbus Field Division. “The Defendant’s criminal history already prohibited him from possessing a firearm, and he showed that he learned nothing from his previous brushes with the legal system. His guilty plea ensures that he will not be a further threat to the safety of our community for quite some time. The men and women of ATF’s Columbus Field Division commend the officers involved on their handling of this confrontation and trust the injured officer is making a full recovery.”

Borden has also been indicted by a Cuyahoga County grand jury for attempted murder and felonious assault of the police officer and having a weapon under disability. He previously pleaded not guilty to those charges.

