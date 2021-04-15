Man sentenced to 28 years in prison for fatal Fourth of July party shooting

CLEVELAND — A Cleveland man was sentenced to 28 years in prison for a fatal Fourth of July party shooting.

On July 4, 2020, 24-year-old Sean Corrigan attended a backyard cookout at a neighbor's house on West 152nd Street near Schuyler Avenue.

According to court records, Corrigan was drunk and became verbally aggressive with others at the party, when a 56-year-old man asked him to calm down.

Corrigan then shot the man multiple times in the chest and hand, according to court records. He was transported to the hospital, where he later died.

Court records showed that he then shot a 59-year-old man in his back and pistol-whipped a 57-year-old woman.

Corrigan pleaded guilty to the following charges:



One count of Involuntary Manslaughter.

One count of Attempted Murder.

One count of Felonious Assault.

“This is sadly another tragic example of the senseless gun violence that is plaguing our community,” said Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley.

He was sentenced to 28 years in prison.

