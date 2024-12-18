Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsCleveland Metro

Actions

Man shot, killed in Old Brooklyn

Cleveland police are investigating a shooting in Old Brooklyn.
GfEpxqWWQAEVBEw.jpg
Posted

Cleveland police are investigating a fatal shooting in Old Brooklyn.

Police were called to the 2600 block of Saratoga Avenue before 11 p.m. on Tuesday.

According to police, a man was shot and killed in a car in the driveway of a home.

Our Overnight News Tracker saw the area blocked off with crime scene tape and crime scene vans at the scene.

It is unknown if any arrests have been made.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.