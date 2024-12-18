Man shot, killed in Old Brooklyn

Cleveland police are investigating a fatal shooting in Old Brooklyn.

Police were called to the 2600 block of Saratoga Avenue before 11 p.m. on Tuesday.

According to police, a man was shot and killed in a car in the driveway of a home.

Our Overnight News Tracker saw the area blocked off with crime scene tape and crime scene vans at the scene.

Cleveland police investigating a homicide overnight on the west side. Roughly 10:40pm Tuesday night they were called to the area of 2600 Saratoga for shots fired. They found a man shot and EMS pronounced him DOA. That's all we know at this point. pic.twitter.com/Mpw1QiykYG — Mike Vielhaber (@MVielhaber) December 18, 2024

It is unknown if any arrests have been made.