Man shot, killed on West 73rd Street

CLEVELAND — Cleveland police are investigating a fatal shooting.

The shooting happened around 10:45 p.m. Friday near West 73rd Street and Clark Avenue.

When police arrived, they said a 29-year-old man approached them and handed over his firearms.

A man was found with a gunshot wound inside of Ridge Cafe.

He was transported to Metro Hospital, where he later died.

According to police, the man was at a home across the street from the cafe, when the 29-year-old approached him and an argument began.

Police said the victim allegedly started punching the 29-year-old. The 29-year-old then shot the victim, who ran into the bar and collapsed.

The 29-year-old was detained but no charges have been filed at this time.

