Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsCleveland Metro

Actions

Man shot, killed outside Cleveland school, police say; suspect in custody

IMG_3059.jpg
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Amanda Smith / News 5
Cleveland Police outside St. Francis Catholic School after a fatal shooting nearby.
IMG_3059.jpg
Posted at 10:28 AM, Nov 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-16 10:28:00-05

CLEVELAND — A man was shot and killed near St. Francis Catholic School in Cleveland on Thursday morning, a Cleveland Police official said. One man is in custody.

At about 8:44 a.m., officers responded to a call for a shooting in the area of the 1200 block of East 71st Street, police said. On arrival, officers found a man, about 25 years old, with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Officers took a suspect into custody — a man who is about 40 years old, police said.

This is an active homicide investigation, according to police.

News 5 has reached out to St. Francis, a private elementary school. There is no indication the incident affected the school's operations.

News 5 crews at the scene saw police tape cordoning off an area of the street adjacent to the school.

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here to see how we’re following through on impactful stories from your community.