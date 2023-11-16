Man shot, killed outside Cleveland school, police say; suspect in custody

CLEVELAND — A man was shot and killed near St. Francis Catholic School in Cleveland on Thursday morning, a Cleveland Police official said. One man is in custody.

At about 8:44 a.m., officers responded to a call for a shooting in the area of the 1200 block of East 71st Street, police said. On arrival, officers found a man, about 25 years old, with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Officers took a suspect into custody — a man who is about 40 years old, police said.

This is an active homicide investigation, according to police.

News 5 has reached out to St. Francis, a private elementary school. There is no indication the incident affected the school's operations.

News 5 crews at the scene saw police tape cordoning off an area of the street adjacent to the school.