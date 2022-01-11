Man with multiple gunshot wounds dies after being dropped off at University Hospitals

CLEVELAND — Cleveland police are investigating a fatal shooting.

Police said they received a call around 4:45 p.m. on Monday about a man shot in the 1700 block of East 79th Street.

When they arrived, they were informed by building management that two males carried the victim to a car before fleeing the scene.

The man, who suffered a gunshot wound to the chest, was dropped off at University Hospitals.

He was later pronounced dead.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call police at 216-623-5464.

