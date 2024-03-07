March 9 is National 'Slam the Scam' Day

CLEVELAND — National “Slam the Scam” Day is designated by Social Security’s Office of the Inspector General to raise awareness about government imposter scams. The initiative is part of National Consumer Protection Week, which runs March 3-9.

According to the Federal Trade Commission, social security-related scams and government imposter scams were the most prevalent type of consumer fraud in 2023, with consumers losing $2.7 billion.

Victims are pressured into making cash or gift card payments to fix alleged social security number problems to avoid arrest, or they're offered an increase in benefits if they move their money to a different account. Scammers typically use the telephone, but they also send text messages and emails.

Good Morning Cleveland anchor Mike Brookbank spoke with Crysta Willis at the Western Reserve Area Agency on Aging about the importance of helping senior citizens avoid these types of scams.

"Especially since the pandemic, a lot of seniors find that they're more isolated and so if somebody was to call them, they just want to talk and then they end up getting their information and getting scammed," said Willis.

Real government officials will never threaten to arrest you unless you send them money or ask you to move your money to another account. Suspicious activity should be reported to the Social Security Administration or the Federal Trade Commission.