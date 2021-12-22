Mayor-Elect Justin Bibb announces first four cabinet appointments

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Mayor-Elect Justin Bibb announced four new cabinet appointees who will take the official oath of office on Jan. 3 and will begin working immediately in 2022.

“This is an exciting time for our City and I am very pleased with the team we are building to lead Cleveland. These top-level professionals all have exceptional qualifications, but even more importantly, they share our values of an inclusive, open, modern city hall that puts people first,” said Bibb.

All appointees submitted applications and went through an interview process and screening prior to being hired.

In no particular order, here are the following four appointments:

Mark Griffin appointed as Chief Legal Counsel

Griffin has served as Cuyahoga County’s Inspector General and Chief Ethics Officer since 2015. As county inspector general, Griffin leads a team of attorneys, auditors, data analysts and former officers who are responsible for investigating waste and fraud in the county.

A graduate of Case Western Reserve University’s School of Law, Griffin has 20 years of experience practicing law. He earned his Masters’ Degree in Public Policy from Harvard’s John F. Kennedy School of Government.

Sarah Johnson appointed to Chief Communications Officer

Johnson is a seasoned marketing and communications professional who has led marketing, communications, and media relations strategy for Greater Cleveland Partnership.

She has an MBA with a specialization in healthcare administration from Cleveland State University and a Bachelor of Arts degree in speech pathology from Loyola University in Maryland.

Paul Patton appointed as Chief Human Resources Officer

Patton has most recently served as Senior Adviser to the President at Ohio State University. He previously served as senior vice chancellor and chief human resources officer at the State University of New York. He has also served in roles for MetroHealth and the City of Cleveland.

A native of Cleveland, Patton earned his master’s degree in public administration from Cleveland State University and a bachelor’s degree in communications from Ohio University.

Ryan Puente appointed as Chief Government Affairs Officer

Puente managed Bibb’s mayoral campaign. Before joining the campaign, he serviced as the executive director of the Cuyahoga County Democratic Party. He also has managed multiple political campaigns and previously interned at The White House and for U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown as an intern.

He holds a political science degree from Ohio University and a Master’s Degree in Public Administration from George Mason University.

