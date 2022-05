CLEVELAND — The Cuyahoga County Department of Public Works has shut down the Memphis Bridge after an inspection revealed a structural deficiency that impacts the strength of the bridge.

The westbound detour will have drivers take Tiedeman Road, to Brookpark Road, to West 130th Street, to Bellaire Road.

The current eastbound detour having drivers take Bellaire Road, to West 130th Street, to Brookpark Road, to Tiedeman Road will remain in effect.

It is unknown how long the bridge will be closed.