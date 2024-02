CLEVELAND — For the second straight year, News 5 meteorologist Trent Magill won the Greater Cleveland Food Bank's Harvest 4 Hunger Grocery Challenge.

Magill competed against members of the other news and radio stations in Cleveland.

"It was a course record. They don't keep a time but if they did it would've been a course record," Magill said.

The market sweep kicks off the food bank's Harvest for Hunger Drive.

From March until May, the food bank hosts food drives across Northeast Ohio.