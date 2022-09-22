MetroHealth hires new CEO

CLEVELAND — MetroHealth has a new CEO.

The hospital system announced that after a nationwide search, Dr. Airica Steed will be the new president and CEO. Steed will take over for current CEO Dr. Akram Boutros, who plans to retire at the end of the year. She is currently the Executive Vice President and System Chief Operating Officer at Sinai Chicago Health System.

“Dr. Steed’s capabilities, character and experience are a perfect match for the qualities we wanted in our next CEO,” said MetroHealth Board Chair Vanessa Whiting, who is president of A.E.S. Management Corp. “She comes from a major safety-net healthcare system that shares a similar focus to that of MetroHealth: improving the health of the community in an urban, academic setting. Airica has been successful in improving quality of care, patient satisfaction, operating results, and health equity. She also has a deep history as an innovator and as a community collaborator who builds strong relationships among partners, both of which will continue to be important to our success.”

Said Steed: “Coming from one of MetroHealth’s national peers, I know it to be one of the most admired, innovative and progressive public health systems in the country. MetroHealth has done an incredible job in developing a patient-centered, whole-system approach that aggressively targets health equity and has a bold and unapologetic focus on eradicating healthcare inequities. The Board, Dr. Boutros and the MetroHealth team have put the system in an incredibly strong position, with great opportunities ahead. I’m excited to have the chance to work alongside them to build on what’s been accomplished and further develop and build on that work into the future.”

According to a press release, she has a Doctorate of Education in Leadership from Olivet Nazarene University, a Master of Business Administration from Governors State University, and a Bachelor of Science, Nursing from Rush University.

She is also pursuing a Masters in International Relations with a focus on Healthcare from Harvard University Extension School.

Steed will begin her position on Jan. 1.

