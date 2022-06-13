Metroparks Police investigating after woman shoots man at Edgewater Park parking lot

CLEVELAND — The Metroparks Police are investigating after a female shot a male in the parking lot at Edgewater Park.

The shooting happened Monday at 2 p.m. in the north lot.

Police said that according to preliminary investigation, the two were long-time acquaintances who arrived at the park together, but got into an argument.

The female then shot the male in the left shoulder and fled from the scene, according to police.

The victim was transported to Metro Hospital in unknown condition.

The investigation is ongoing.