CLEVELAND — More than 100 cats were removed from a home in the 1100 block of East 174th Street.

A spokesperson for the Cleveland APL said the home was occupied when officials were there removing the cats.

The house was in filthy condition and the crews had to wear HAZMAT suits and gloves, according to the APL.

Officials said the cats have a variety of illnesses and are very thin.

No charges have been filed.