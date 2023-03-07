More than 90,000 pounds of goat meat recalled

CLEVELAND — Dahlia Imports is recalling 96,624 pounds of raw bone-in goat products imported into the United States from Australia that were not presented for import re-inspection.

The items were shipped to distributors in multiple states, including Ohio.

The following products are involved in the recall:



35.27-lb. cases of “BONE-IN GOAT CUBED PIECES” containing 2.2-lb. plastic bags of “BONE-IN GOAT CUBES” with shipping mark WEX11734A printed on the case.

USDA Label of a recalled Dahlia Imports, LLC product.



35.27-lb. cases of “BONE-IN GOAT SKIN-ON CUBED PIECES BROWN” containing 2.2-lb. plastic bags of “BONE-IN GOAT CUBES BROWN SKIN-ON” with shipping mark WEX11734B, WEX11734C, or WEX11734D printed on the case.

USDA Label of a recalled Dahlia Imports, LLC product.

Various weight (56-60-lb) cases of “BONE-IN GOAT ASSORTED CUTS BROWN SKIN-ON” with shipping marks WEX11734E, WEX11734F, WEX11533A, WEX11533B, WEX11533C, or WEX11533D printed on the case (no label available).

These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

According to Dahlia, there have been no reports of adverse reactions to the meat.

To learn more about the recall, click here.

