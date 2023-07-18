Watch Now
Multiple cars broken into downtown overnight

Multiple shots were fired overnight downtown near Public Square and Euclid Avenue.
News 5's overnight photographer saw at least four cars parked next to the Huntington Building with their windows blown out.

Witnesses said they heard the shots but didn't see any victims.

While Cleveland Police were at the scene collecting evidence, a car sped past the scene and almost crashed into a bus stop. News 5 photographer Mike Vielhaber caught two people hanging out of each side of the speeding vehicle.

Police did not chase the vehicle.

News 5 is waiting for more information.

