Multiple CMSD schools move to remote learning due to heat

Multiple Cleveland Metropolitan Schools have announced they will be switching to remote learning on Monday due to excessive heat.
Posted at 6:31 AM, Aug 29, 2022
The following schools will be making the switch:

  • Bard High School Early College.
  • Benjamin Franklin.
  • Charles Mooney.
  • Facing History New Tech.
  • Glenville High School.
  • Mary Church Terrell / Louis Agassiz.
  • New Tech West.
  • Newton D. Baker.
  • School of One locations at Bard, Collinwood, and Glenville.
  • Stonebrook White Montessori.
  • Tremont Montessori.

The district announced that Collinwood High School is closed Monday due to staff absences.

There will be no remote learning.

To see if you're school is closed, click here.

