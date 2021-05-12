NASA's fifth attempt to launch Black Brant XII sounding rocket will be visible in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND — Anyone living in Northeast Ohio will be able to see the fifth attempt of the launch of NASA’s Black Brant XII sounding rocket carrying the KiNET-X payload, according to NASA.

The launch has been rescheduled for Wednesday at 7:59 p.m. at NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia after it's been postponed every day since Saturday due to upper-level winds not being within the required limits for a safe launch, NASA said.

If the launch happens Wednesday, it will provide a brief light show within seconds of the launch for residents in the eastern United States and Bermuda.

News 5 Meteorologist Katie McGraw said that if the launch happens, folks in Northeast Ohio should be able to see it thanks to clear skies.

LAUNCH UPDATE 🚀 We're extending tonight's launch window, which now opens at 7:59 pm ET and runs through 8:53 pm. Clouds in Bermuda are a concern, but we're hoping for a break in the weather for our vapor tracer experiment. Live stream begins at 7:40 pm.https://t.co/94r0BlGfI6 — NASA Wallops (@NASA_Wallops) May 12, 2021

The mission, called KiNET-X, is designed to study the problem in space plasmas, namely, how energy and momentum transported between different regions of space are connected.

A four-stage Black Brant XII rocket will be used for the mission. Barium vapor will be released, forming two green-violet clouds that may be visible for about 30 seconds. NASA said the vapor is not harmful to the environment or public health.

