New Cleveland law requires companies to post pay scale for job openings

CLEVELAND — How much does the job pay?

You will soon be able to find out the salary range for any job listing in Cleveland.

Cleveland City Council passed an ordinance aimed at reducing the gender and race wage gap Monday night.

The new law requires Cleveland businesses with over 15 employees to "provide the salary range or scale" on job listings.

The law also bars employers from asking about an employee's current or previous salary.

"These two policies, when done together, are some of the easiest, lowest hanging fruit ways that cities have to begin to close the racial and gender pay gap," Grace Heffernan, Executive Director, Northeast Ohio Worker Center, said.

The labor rights organization was part of the coalition that lobbied for the pay equity and transparency legislation.

"The purpose of this legislation is not about penalizing businesses," Heffernan said. "It's about helping them to come into compliance and improve the quality of jobs."

The ordinance says "at least 22 other states and dozens of other cities, including Cincinnati, Columbus, and Toledo," have already passed similar laws.

"Pay transparency and equal pay should be normalized," Aisia Jones, Board Chair, Northeast Ohio Worker Center, said.

Jones said her first job was as a server at an event center that hosted weddings and other celebrations.

She loved the work, but quit after learning she and other young black women were being paid $10 per hour, while her co-workers were paid $15 per hour.

"I was like, this is unfair," she said. "We all go to school together and we all work in the same place."

"I continue to run into these barriers," she said. "I'm like, I'm a good person. I'm just working."

Heffernan said the new law won't take effect until late 2025 or early 2026.

Council members Stephanie Howse-Jones (Ward 7), Jasmin Santana (Ward 14), and Charles Slife (Ward 17) co-sponsored the legislation.

None of the council members were available for an on-camera interview on Thursday.

News 5 also reached out to Mayor Justin Bibb.

In an email, a spokesperson said he is "signing the ordinance" and shared the following statement: