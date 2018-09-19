New surveillance video released in connection to Brooklyn homicide

CLEVELAND - Police have released new surveillance video of a man they are calling a person of interest in a murder mystery.

As police in Brooklyn continue their search for Jordan Taylor's killer, his family is calling out the investigation into what happened in his final moments.

"It's a nightmare. I live a nightmare every day," said Gwen Pogue, Taylor's mother.

Nearly a year since the teen's death, Pogue and her mother still have a lot of questions.

"He wasn't just my grandson, he was my child. It's like living without your heart and your soul cause it's gone," said Taylor's grandmother Minasola.

Both women said that answers have been hard to come by since Taylor’s life was violently cut short, and they feel not enough is being done to bring the person responsible to justice.

"I don't feel that the case is being handled the way I feel it should be handled," said Pogue.

Taylor was shot and killed at his stepmother's home last November.

"His whole life is gone because someone decided to take it in an instant," said Minasola.

Surveillance video from a home in the 4000 block of Elizabeth Lane in Brooklyn, next door to where the 19-year old was murdered, was just released.

"It opened that scab to a wound and I'm still in shock," said Pogue.

Police hope that someone may recognize the man seen in the video, who they're calling a person of interest.

"It is devastating to think that whoever in that video could be the person who took my son's life," said Pogue.

The short clip is one of the biggest developments to surface in the search for Taylor's killer.

But Pogue wonders why it wasn't released sooner.

"That's something they should be doing if they want to solve this murder," said Pogue.

In a 911 call, Taylor's girlfriend told dispatchers he left her in the basement to go upstairs when he was shot.

The family pet was also shot and killed.

"I want to know, I want answers. Someone out there killed him, you know who killed him, you know who you are," said Marisola.

The police chief in Brooklyn would say Taylor's case is still under investigation.

"I feel that they are not doing what they need to do to find out everything that happened in that house," said Marisola.

In the meantime, Taylor’s family is determined to do what it can to bring the person responsible for his death to justice.

"I will not stop to find out who killed him until I die," said Marisola.

Taylor's mom said that she is hopeful the release of this surveillance video will help spark some new leads.

At last check, detectives told her they didn't have any updates, and tips from the public have been hard to come by.

If you have any information you can call Crimestoppers anonymously or call Brooklyn Police.