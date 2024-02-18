New teen tech hub 'Studio 525' opens inside Cleveland Public Library

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Public Library is now home to a new teen tech hub called Studio 525, holding a grand opening celebration on Saturday for youth to check out the new space.

Studio 525 features a variety of technologically-driven activities and opportunities, including video game setups, virtual reality, AI, robotics, and arts and crafts.

Kids and teens can explore that technology in a safe space while having fun and hanging out with friends—all part of the library's STREAM programming (science, technology, reading, art and math).

On Saturday, local youth and families gathered at the new tech hub to explore its features and show that technology off firsthand. That tech was on full display Saturday, as even the ribbon cutting for the new space was done by a remote-controlled robot.

Leaders hope that the launch of Studio 525 can "inspire, educate, and empower the next generation of innovators and creators."

Studio 525 is located on the first floor of Cleveland Public Library's Louis Stokes Wing at 325 Superior Ave.