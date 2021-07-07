No charges for CMHA officer who shot, killed 19-year-old Arthur Keith, Attorney General's office says

CLEVELAND — Charges will not be filed against the Cleveland Metropolitan Housing Authority who allegedly shot a 19-year-old man in the backside of his armpit last November, according to the Ohio Attorney General's Office and an attorney for the man’s family.

A grand jury was presented the evidence gathered by the Cleveland Police Department in the case, came to the conclusion that the CMHA officer "acted reasonably," and declined to indict any of the officers involved in the case, according to Anthony Pierson, a prosecutor with the Attorney General's Office, who spoke during a news conference Wednesday.

Evidence presented to the grand jury includes 911 calls, dispatch calls, witness interviews, DNA evidence, and surveillance video that did not capture the shooting itself, but did show Keith falling and officers approaching him after he was shot, Pierson said.

On November 13, 2020, CMHA officers responded to the King Kennedy housing complex in Cleveland after receiving a 911 call about a man with a gun in a black Chrysler minivan, who had allegedly been seen shooting off a gun previously, according to Pierson, who recounted the investigation.

Three officers arrived on scene and approached the minivan, Pierson said. They saw a person moving inside. One officer opened the minivan door, and saw Keith in the back of the vehicle with a gun. Officers gave commands for Keith to drop the gun and get out of the vehicle.

Investigators said Keith then pointed a gun at an officer, who then shot him four times. Pierson said Wednesday that only the CMHA officer said Keith pointed a gun at him; no other witnesses confirmed that. Pierson said Keith's DNA was on the trigger, slide and magazine of the gun.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office said in March that Arthur Keith was shot in the backside of his left armpit area by a CMHA police officer.

“The gunshot wound proceeds from back to front, rightwards and downwards,” the medical examiner said on the course and direction of the gunshot.

Pierson said that the gunshot wound, which entered Keith's upper back near the armpit area and exited through his right chest, was consistent with the officer's claim that Keith was aiming the gun at him.

Cleveland police said the officers secured a firearm from the teen before administering first aid.

Weeks after the shooting during a news conference, Stanley Jackson, the attorney representing the family, said 10 witnesses disputed claims made by investigators in the case. While Pierson did say witnesses were subpoenaed as part of the investigation, he did not say whether any of the witnesses who disputed the officers' claims provided testimony to the grand jury.

"Mr. Keith did not pose a threat, Mr. Keith did not brandish a gun, and Mr. Keith was attempting to run after being startled and awakened in a car while he was doing nothing but being there," said attorney Stanley Jackson.

"The facts in the report specifically say that Mr. Keith was shot from behind," said Jackson. "How is it possible that he could have been pointing a gun or facing you when the encounter happened?"

Keith's aunt called for greater transparency in the investigation, including renewed calls for CMHA leadership to release surveillance video of the shooting.

Matricia Givner said she will continue to fight for justice for her nephew in light of what she believed the autopsy report made clear.

"That Arthur was scared," said Givner. "That Arthur was moving away. Arthur was not a threat to the officers."

In March, a team of attorneys with the Ohio Attorney General's Office's Special Prosecution team had been reviewing the case to submit it to a grand jury.

CMHA is among the 21 local municipal departments that do not have body-worn cameras for officers, of the 35 local departments surveyed by News 5.

While the department does not currently have body-worn cameras, spokesperson Jacqueline Gerling said in April that they are "in the process of training and implementation of our new body cameras for our entire police force, which is expected to be complete by early summer.”

