Nominations being accepted to recognize, celebrate philanthropists in Cleveland's Black community

CLEVELAND — Nominations for the 2021 Class of "Celebrate Those Who Give Black" are now open as part of the Soul of Philanthropy movement, celebrating and recognizing the efforts of philanthropists in Cleveland's Black community.

"Traditional philanthropy does not account for the many informal giving pathways in which African-American communities participate, and tend to overlook people of color in traditional giving spaces," The Soul of Philanthropy Cleveland states on its website.

Nominations are now being accepted for the honors and will be chosen by a selection committee made up of community members.

Categories include:



Hidden Philanthropist

Outstanding youth Philanthropist

Outstanding Young Adult Philanthropist

Emerging Philanthropist (Individual or Family)

Legacy Philanthropist

"Typically when you hear the word philanthropist you think of an older white man or maybe a woman with a lot of money," said Connie Hill-Johnson of the Soul of Philanthropy of Cleveland. "As a percentage of income, the data shows that African-Americans give more than any other ethnic group."

To learn more and to nominate someone in your community, click here.