Notice the robots downtown? Here's why they are there

A smart security camera system has moved into Cleveland’s Public Square.

Downtown Cleveland has launched a pilot program in partnership with Robotic Assistance Devices (RAD).

A high-tech camera system designed to bolster security in Public Square went up on Tuesday.

The technology is the first of its kind in the city.

The organization Downtown Cleveland took over the management of Public Square in August.

“The City of Cleveland has transitioned management responsibility for Public Square over to Downtown Cleveland as of the beginning of August, “ said Michael Deemer, President and CEO of Downtown Cleveland.

Since then, Deemer said they have worked to ramp up security in Public Square, which started with a police presence.

“There is a vehicle, and two officers assigned to Public Square 24/7,” said Deemer.

They’ve added signage with clear operating hours.

Signage has been posted to inform the public of operating hours from midnight until 5 a.m.

On Tuesday, Downtown Cleveland added the high-tech eye in the sky.

The state-of-the-art, AI-driven, solar-powered 360 security system has advanced features and smart capabilities that detect loitering and trespassing after hours but also engage the public with messages on its LED displays.

The security tower faces Terminal Tower and will be monitored by Downtown Cleveland’s Operation Center from 7 a.m. until midnight. The live feed will also be connected to the City of Cleveland’s Crime Center.

Deemer said Cleveland has a network of 2,800 hundred cameras.

“We’re firm believers that kind of the era of security cameras hanging on the corners of buildings, recording bad things happening so we can review them in the future has kind of come and gone,” said Troy McCanna, Chief Security Officer of Robotic Assistance Devices.