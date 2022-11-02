November is National Adoption Month, here's what it means to News 5's Danita Harris and Mike Brookbank

CLEVELAND — November marks National Adoption Month and it's opening up opportunities for families to learn more about adoption.

Local organization Adoption Network Cleveland focuses on programs and laws to better support children and birth families.

The group is hosting a series of free events all month long to promote education on what it means to adopt.

On any given day in Ohio, nearly 16,000 children are being cared for away from their parents.

More than 9,000 of them are living with foster parents while the rest are living with friends or relatives who are sometimes referred to as kinship caregivers.

News 5 anchors Danita Harris and Mike Brookbank have both adopted children.

They say that this month means the world to them and their families.