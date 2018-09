CLEVELAND - Former President Barack Obama was in Cleveland on Thursday night to stump for Rich Cordray's and Betty Sutton's Democratic gubernatorial campaign.

Obama spoke about "the need for Ohio’s next governor to expand economic opportunity to more Ohioans and protect their families’ access to quality, affordable health care," according to a campaign news release.

The event took place at the Cleveland Metropolitan School District East Professional Center Gymnasium, 1349 East 79th Street.