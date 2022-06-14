Ohio's permitless concealed carry is law, but Cleveland mother still recommends training

CLEVELAND — Maribelle Rosado is a Cleveland mother of three who is still taking an eight-hour course to carry a concealed handgun, even though it's no longer required in Ohio under Senate Bill 215 which became law on June 13.

Rosado told News 5 the training has changed her mindset toward carrying a gun and has taught her a lot more than just how to use, maintain and safely store her weapon. Rosado is urging others to take the now optional training, especially if they have no prior weapons background or experience.

"I feel like if people take the classes then they know how to handle it," Rosado said. "I didn’t have that much knowledge, so I was like whatever, I’m going to have a gun, so I think I’m going to be cool cause I have a gun. Now I’m just like no, it’s not the same mentality as I had a year ago. I'm learning how to properly speak to my kids on not touching it, or if you see one let someone know. I'm learning when to take it out and not to take it out. It’s just a different mentality when you take the course.”

Gun instructor Kim Rodecker, who owns Cleveland's Concealed Carry Courses is also hoping those who want to carry a concealed handgun will still take the training.

"Some people are just not educated in the ways of firearms or even more importantly, when can they pull that gun out,” Rodecker said. “You can’t act like a tough guy, you can’t let that gun, any gun be your courage.”

“It’s only one day, one eight-hour time frame out of your whole life to be educated, so you have a good understanding of when you can pull something like this out or not pull it out. We go over kids and gun safety, like if you have children at home, it can be emphasized enough that you need to have a talk with them. I'm trying to emphasize to people the attitude and the temperament of being able to carry gun out in the street. If nothing else, take the class for that.”

Ohio Attorney Dave Yost also advocated for Ohioans to still take optional training, publishing a manual on Ohio's new law and a search engine to help gun owners find qualified optional training.

"Just because you're not legally required to get training doesn't mean it's not a good idea," Yost said. "Using a firearm is not instinct, and watching TV shows is not training. Ohioans should learn how to handle their firearms from a qualified instructor. A trained citizen is a safe citizen."

Buckeye Firearms Association Executive Director Dean Rieck backed up his statement supporting the elimination of mandatory training, but also was in support of optional training for some who had no weapons experience. The association proving links and information on Ohio's new law and what changes it has now put into effect.

"It has been about 18 years since Ohio enacted HB 12 to bring licensed concealed carry to the state," Rieck said.

"However, the brass ring has always been to eliminate the licensing mandate, which people refer to as permitless carry or Constitutional Carry. And now, finally, that day is here. This is a great moment for Ohio and for those who wish to more fully exercise their Constitutional right to keep and bear arms. Still the Buckeye Firearms Association is in support of optional training for those who believe it will help them."

