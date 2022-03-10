Watch
NewsLocal NewsCleveland Metro

Actions

One man pronounced dead, 3 people hospitalized after carbon monoxide emergency in Cleveland

These Are The Symptoms Of Carbon Monoxide Poisoning
News 5 Cleveland
These Are The Symptoms Of Carbon Monoxide Poisoning
Posted at 5:08 PM, Mar 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-10 17:15:57-05

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Fire Department is investigating a carbon monoxide emergency after they responded to a home on Pierpont Avenue, pronounced one man dead and transported three people to a nearby hospital.

The fire department responded to the 10000 block of Pierpont Avenue Thursday afternoon.

A 59-year-old woman, a 37-year-old man and a 43-year-old man were transported to University Hospitals in stable condition, according to Cleveland EMS.

A 72-year-old man was pronounced dead at the home, authorities at the scene confirmed.

Cleveland fire officials said they are investigating a carbon monoxide emergency at the location, and the matter remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
What Happened Now?