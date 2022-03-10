One man pronounced dead, 3 people hospitalized after carbon monoxide emergency in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Fire Department is investigating a carbon monoxide emergency after they responded to a home on Pierpont Avenue, pronounced one man dead and transported three people to a nearby hospital.

The fire department responded to the 10000 block of Pierpont Avenue Thursday afternoon.

A 59-year-old woman, a 37-year-old man and a 43-year-old man were transported to University Hospitals in stable condition, according to Cleveland EMS.

A 72-year-old man was pronounced dead at the home, authorities at the scene confirmed.

Cleveland fire officials said they are investigating a carbon monoxide emergency at the location, and the matter remains under investigation.

