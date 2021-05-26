Organizers announce opening date for Walnut Wednesday return

CLEVELAND — Cleveland's largest weekly food truck gathering is returning downtown to Perk Plaza.
Every Wednesday afternoon starting on June 2, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., until Sept. 1, the public can get a taste of culinary offerings from local chefs and vendors at Walnut Wednesday.
Walnut Wednesday’s June 2 lineup includes:
- Kona Ice of Strongsville
- Manna Truck CLE
- Smooth Rider
- The Food Depot
- Wild Spork
The food truck lineup rotates every week.
To learn more about Walnut Wednesdays, click here.