Organizers announce opening date for Walnut Wednesday return

Alexander Farmer
Pizza mural in Cleveland.
Posted at 3:54 PM, May 26, 2021
CLEVELAND — Cleveland's largest weekly food truck gathering is returning downtown to Perk Plaza.

Every Wednesday afternoon starting on June 2, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., until Sept. 1, the public can get a taste of culinary offerings from local chefs and vendors at Walnut Wednesday.

Walnut Wednesday’s June 2 lineup includes:

  • Kona Ice of Strongsville
  • Manna Truck CLE
  • Smooth Rider
  • The Food Depot
  • Wild Spork

The food truck lineup rotates every week.

To learn more about Walnut Wednesdays, click here.

