OSHP: Pursuit not initiated before stolen vehicle suspect caused fatal crash

CLEVELAND — According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, troopers did not initiate a pursuit of a driver of a stolen vehicle that fled from a felony traffic stop before the suspect caused a crash that killed a 28-year-old woman in Cleveland Friday evening. The suspect, 23-year-old Raymond Francis, who has prior convictions for aggravated theft and fleeing from police, faces multiple felonies in connection with Friday’s incident, including aggravated vehicular homicide.

The victim of the crash, 28-year-old Annelisa Endress, was rushed to the hospital where she later died. Francis was taken into custody immediately after being released from the hospital.

Around 6:45 p.m. on Friday, troopers in the area of Clark Avenue and West 46th spotted a black BMW that was later determined to have been reported stolen when it was not returned to a Strongsville dealership after a test drive. Upon pulling the vehicle over, troopers ordered the driver and passenger out of the car. After the passenger got out, troopers said the driver, later identified as Francis, sped off.

Sgt. Ray Santiago of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said troopers did not initiate a pursuit due to an OSHP helicopter that was available and in the area at the time.

“Having those resources available to us with proper planning, made this all the more a situation where there was no need to run lights and sirens in a neighborhood,” Sgt. Santiago said. “While folks want certain services performed and certain things done, we also know there is increased risk of serious injury and death when some of those incidents take place.”

Immediately after speeding away from the traffic stop, troopers said Francis turned south onto West 44th Street and then turned east onto Trowbridge Avenue. As Francis approached the intersection of Trowbridge and West 41st, he ran the stop sign at a high rate of speed and crashed into the driver’s side of Endress’ vehicle.

The impact of the crash sent Endress’ vehicle into the front porch of a neighboring home.

“This 100% was the result of a criminal act; someone who was not thinking of anyone else but themselves,” Sgt. Santiago said. “This was an example of a traffic stop already in progress and a suspect being selfish and committing an additional criminal act and just fleeing that scene without regard for any other life. Now, a family is dealing with loss. There was a loss of life. There was an innocent victim and it’s not lost on us that there are also residents in the neighborhood that had to watch this scene unfold.”

A small makeshift memorial fit with candles, flowers and balloons has formed near the intersection. Sgt. Santiago said the investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

News 5 has submitted public records requests for copies of the body camera and dash camera video of Friday’s incident. OSHP is processing that request, Sgt. Santiago said.

