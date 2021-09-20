Over 70 shots fired left 1 dead, 1 injured in weekend shooting near East 102nd

CLEVELAND — Cleveland police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead and a woman injured.

The shooting happened Saturday before 9 p.m. near East 102nd Street and Eliot Avenue.

When police arrived, they found a 27-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds to the lower back.

He was transported to University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A 36-year-old woman was being carried out of a home in the 3300 block of East 102nd Street with bleeding from her head and thigh.

Her condition is unknown at this time.

According to police, a preliminary investigation reveals that the woman's two daughters were involved in a fight with two other girls while walking to their house.

Police said the unknown girls returned to the woman's house with the 27-year-old man a short time later.

According to police, the man began shooting into the air, which led others to shoot as well.

Police said three guns and 73 shell casings were found at the scene and multiple homes were struck by gunfire.

No arrests have been made.

