Ozempic, Wegovy linked to lower risk of tobacco-use disorder

CLEVELAND — A new study by researchers at Case Western Reserve University's School of Medicine shows popular weight loss drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy are linked to a lower risk for tobacco use disorder (TUD) in smokers with Type 2 diabetes.

The research team analyzed the electronic health records of nearly 229,000 patients with both Type 2 diabetes and TUD from 2017 to 2023.

Patients prescribed semaglutide were found to have a significantly lower risk for using healthcare services related to TUD compared to those prescribed seven other anti-obesity medications.

While the study's findings suggest a potential decrease in tobacco use, researchers warn the findings could also reflect a lower desire to seek help to quit smoking.

Previous studies have shown semaglutide may also reduce a person's risk for alcohol abuse and cannabis use disorder.

