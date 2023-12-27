Part of vacant Cleveland house collapses after fire; no injuries reported

CLEVELAND — A vacant two-and-a-half story home on Linn Drive in Cleveland partially collapsed after a fire Wednesday afternoon, Cleveland Fire officials confirmed.

The house was already well-involved when crews arrived, Cleveland Fire Lt. Mike Norman told News 5. Heavy smoke was rolling up the street as companies started to arrive, but the dense fog was not an issue.

Crews fought the fire from the outside, and there was no report of injuries from the incident. Norman said part of the structure did collapse.

News 5 Cleveland Fire crew on scene of a house fire on Linn Drive Wednesday afternoon.