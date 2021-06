CLEVELAND — A partial solar eclipse will be visible in Northeast Ohio on Thursday.

The eclipse will take place during sunrise from 5:53 a.m. until 6:34 a.m.

According to Cleveland State astronomer Jay Reynolds, Browns Stadium will be the best area to view the eclipse.

The moon's shadow will block 50% of the sun at 6:13 a.m.

Be prepared though, clouds could make it difficult to view the eclipse during that time.