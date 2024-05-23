Pastor, Community Police Commission raises concerns about surveillance technology used by Cleveland police

CLEVELAND — Cleveland police increasingly use surveillance technology to try to catch criminals and reduce violence.

But not everyone is convinced high tech tools will lead to lower crime rates.

"Is it really working?" asked Community Police Commissioner Piet Van Lier.

Van Lier is also the chair of the commission's Police Policy Committee, which oversees the Surveillance Technology Work Group.

He said surveillance technology also raises concerns about privacy and constitutional rights as well as how to best use taxpayer dollars to fight crime.

To inform residents and gather feedback, the Cleveland Community Police Commission will host a panel discussion and community Q&A forum at New Sardis Primitive Baptist Church on Thursday, May 30, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

"We wanted to do this forum to let people know what's happening and how its being used and also to hear from people in the community," he said. "What are their concerns? Where is their balance? What is their perspective?"

The Cleveland Division of Police will describe how they use surveillance tools, including cameras, license plate readers, and ShotSpotter, which detects when gunshots are fired.

The panel discussion will be led by community activists and experts, including Cleveland State University's School of Law, Black Lives Matter Cleveland, ACLU Ohio and the Cleveland Division of Police.

The panel will be moderated by Ayesha Bell Hardaway, Social Justice Institute, Case Western Reserve University.

New Sardis Primitive Baptist Church Pastor Vincent Stokes offered to host the forum.

"Violence seems to be the prevailing aspect of life right now," he said.

He wants police to catch perpetrators, but he said it must be balanced with concern for constitutional rights.

"I know we have to give up little liberties to have freedom," he said. "I do understand that, but does that mean you have to watch us?"

WHO: Cleveland Community Police Commission

WHAT: Police Surveillance & Safety Community Event

WHERE: New Sardis Primitive Baptist Church

3474 E147th St.

Cleveland OH 44120

WHEN: 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Thursday, May 30

