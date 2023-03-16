Person driving stolen Kia tries to hit Cleveland Police officers

CLEVELAND — A person driving a stolen Kia attempted to hit Cleveland Police officers early Thursday morning in Slavic Village.

According to police, officers stopped a stolen Kia at a Marathon gas station at the corner of Broadway and Fleet avenues around midnight.

All four teenagers inside were arrested.

While police were making the arrest, another stolen Kia tried to intervene by attempting to hit the officers.

The person driving that vehicle was able to get away.

It is unknown if anyone was injured.