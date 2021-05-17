Picnic Party Cleveland plans perfect outdoor gatherings, celebrations

CLEVELAND — As spring turns to summer and vaccinations increase, many people around Northeast Ohio will begin to make more outdoor plans—and what better way to spend a beautiful day than with a picnic? Well, a new company is helping with that very thing.

Picnic Party Cleveland offers three different packages—a date night for two, a classic package for up to up eight guests and another package to celebrate with up to 12 people—for everything from celebrating an anniversary to hosting a baby shower.

"We decided to do this as a response to COVID. We knew that people still really wanted to celebrate and they needed a good way to do that so it's a way to take those special moments and to really tap into that and be able to celebrate even in the midst of a pandemic," said Kelly Testa, founder of Picnic Party Cleveland.

The picnic packages come with all the essentials for a picnic, like blankets and place settings, and add-ons can be selected when booking to take all of the work of a picnic out of your hands.

