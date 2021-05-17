Watch
Picnic Party Cleveland plans perfect outdoor gatherings, celebrations

As spring turns to summer and vaccinations increase, many people around Northeast Ohio will begin to make more outdoor plans—and what better way to spend a beautiful day than with a picnic? Well, a new company is helping with that very thing.
Picnic Party Cleveland
Posted at 9:17 PM, May 16, 2021
Picnic Party Cleveland offers three different packages—a date night for two, a classic package for up to up eight guests and another package to celebrate with up to 12 people—for everything from celebrating an anniversary to hosting a baby shower.

"We decided to do this as a response to COVID. We knew that people still really wanted to celebrate and they needed a good way to do that so it's a way to take those special moments and to really tap into that and be able to celebrate even in the midst of a pandemic," said Kelly Testa, founder of Picnic Party Cleveland.

The picnic packages come with all the essentials for a picnic, like blankets and place settings, and add-ons can be selected when booking to take all of the work of a picnic out of your hands.

To learn more about the company or to book a picnic party, click here.

