Planning commission approves Sherwin-Williams designs for tower, garage, pavilion

CLEVELAND — Cleveland's City Planning Commission approved Sherwin-Williams's designs of its proposed tower, garage and pavilion, but the approval comes with a number of requests.

The garage and retail liner proved to be a major matter of discussion.

The commission asked developers to explore the possibility of raising the height of the retail space.

With Sherwin-Williams' plans to eventually expand the headquarters, the commission asked them to look into building the garage strong enough to add more floors in the future.

“The amount of land that it is going to take up to get up into it, to create a ramp to do all of the things that you need to do I think will create a problem for you and I’d like you to have the flexibility in the future to keep all of that parking in a sink in one place," said one member of the commission.

A final presentation of the design is scheduled for Nov. 30.

