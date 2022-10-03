Playhouse Square unveils designs for new marquees for theaters

CLEVELAND — Playhouse Square announced plans to spend $10.2 million to upgrade its iconic marquees by June 2023.

“The marquees you see today have served their purpose; now, as we commemorate our centennial, we have the opportunity to create a unified visual vocabulary to welcome guests to Playhouse Square and aid in wayfinding,” said President and CEO Gina Vernaci. “These new marquees brilliantly set the stage for our next 100 years.”

The marquees will be located at the Connor Palace and Allen, Hanna, KeyBank State and Mimi Ohio Theaters.

Each marquee will feature a unique design and have video screens, music, and lighting that can change color to match shows or seasons.

“These sensational marquees will stand as an enduring public tribute to everyone who has brought us through our first 100 years and to the bright possibilities ahead,” said Vernaci.

Playhouse Square also announced plans to upgrade video screens and sidewalk kiosks that were installed eight years ago.