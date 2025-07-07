Police investigate hit-skip involving man in wheelchair

Cleveland Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash involving a man in a wheelchair that happened late Sunday night on Fulton Road near St. Rocco.

EMS said a 68-year-old man was transported to Metro Hospital in critical condition.

Our Overnight News Tracker observed police marking evidence in the street and taking numerous photographs of the scene.

CPD investigating a hit-skip on Fulton near Saint Rocco's. EMS tells us a 68-year-old male was transported in critical condition from this scene. Police were spending a lot of time around an electric wheelchair. Working on more details. pic.twitter.com/VJbr4PAf6f — Mike Vielhaber (@MVielhaber) July 7, 2025

The make and model of the vehicle are unknown at this time.