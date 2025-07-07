Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Police investigate hit-skip involving man in wheelchair
Cleveland Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash involving a man in a wheelchair that happened late Sunday night on Fulton Road near St. Rocco.

EMS said a 68-year-old man was transported to Metro Hospital in critical condition.

Our Overnight News Tracker observed police marking evidence in the street and taking numerous photographs of the scene.

The make and model of the vehicle are unknown at this time.

