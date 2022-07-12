CLEVELAND — Angel Giernacky was hoping to rent a new apartment for her boyfriend and their 8-month-old daughter at the Kamden Village Apartments on Lorain Avenue in Cleveland, but police later told her that her $1,500 security deposit had been stolen.

According to a Cleveland police report, Giernacky and 19 other renters had more than $20,000 in apartment security deposits stolen. The money was taken by a leasing agent at the apartment complex and Giernacky had to make other plans to find a place to live.

News 5 will not yet name the female leasing agent because she has not yet been formally charged, but police are still searching for her.

Giernacky told News 5 she found it strange the leasing agent asked for cash or money order when she gave her a July 5 move-in date.

“She showed us the apartment complex, gave us a move-in date, told us to contact the utility people," she said. "So really it’s been difficult to learn we weren’t moving in just three days before our move-in date.”

"The female leasing agent asked for more money prior to their move-in date," Giernacky said.

“On top of that we were supposed to give her $400 more dollars," she said . "She told us they took cash only or money orders. She was lying to our faces, either way, we would have gotten scammed, money order or not, you just really have to be careful.”

Tracy Hitsman told News 5 her son lost his $800 security deposit on a two-bedroom apartment to the leasing agent, who she said was a classmate of her son at Cleveland's John Marshall High School.

“It’s crazy, it’s crazy, I don’t know how somebody thinks they could get away with that," Hitsman said. “My son has been looking everywhere for an apartment. He thought, a two bedroom apartment, it’s not that bad so his kids could stay in the one bedroom.”

A similar story of asking for a deposit through a money order of cash was asked of Hitsman's son.

“She told him that he needed a deposit with a money order of cash, which I thought was really odd," she said. "But to know him and she saw him in the school, how could you do that, I would feel guilty. Turn yourself in because you’re not going to get away with it, there’s too many people doing this now and you’re bound to be found.”

Anthony Garcia Kamden Village management said it's cooperating fully with the Cleveland police investigation and is work with all victims.

News 5 contacted Kamden Village management which said it couldn't comment, but said it's cooperating fully with the investigation and is working with all victims as police search for the leasing agent.

Anyone with information on the case is being asked to contact the Cleveland police detective bureau.

Meanwhile, Giernacky told News 5 Kamden Village management returned her security deposit, and she's been able to find another place to live. She has a message for the rogue rental agent.

"She tried to get the best of us, but God came through, and he always does bigger and better things for great people,” Giernacky said. "So she’ll get whatever is coming to her through law and order.”

